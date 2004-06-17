A Note About DCUs

Date Published: 17 June 2004

A Note About DCUs

DCU (Desert Combat Uniforms) are not issued to IRR soldiers at Ft. Leonard Wood if the soldiers are going to a CRC. In theory, we'll get our DCUs at the CRC. My unit here at FLW sent us over to CIF (clothing issue facility) twice to pick up DCUs, and both times we were turned away. If you're an IRR soldier at FLW and you're going to be going to a CRC prior to Iraq, save yourself some wasted time and just count on getting your DCUs at the CRC.

And of course, in 10 months or so the army will be adopting new uniforms anyway, which will replace both BDUs and DCUs.

