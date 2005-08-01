Army Officer Resignation Information

Date Published: 01 August 2005

Last Monday was my eight-year anniversary from my commission date, and I submitted my official resignation effective on that date. According to my Career Management Officer (CMO), resignations are taking several months to process, so I won’t know if mine is accepted for some time. I was able to submit the request via email but I also send hard copy as well to be sure (and I received confirmation of receipt for both methods). I thought I’d share some links here for anybody else who is interested.

You will find a nice sample resignation letteron the HRC website. There is also a link there with guidance for how to go about submitting your resignation letter, depending on what your current unit affiliation is. That was pretty much all I needed. I’ll post back here if and when I get a response.

Update: Don’t know whom your CMO is? Email here: opcombat.support@hrcstl.army.mil with your contact info and ask.