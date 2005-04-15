Imminent Site Update

Imminent Site Update

Very soon, perhaps even this weekend, ArmyAdvice.org will be upgrading to another server and software package, Community Server 1.0. If you’re a user, this will mean changing some URLs you’re used to (from armyadvice.org/name/ to armyadvice.org/blogs/name/). If you’re one of our soldiers (or spouses) blogging, it will mean using a new interface to manage your blogs. In addition, the site will have support for forums, which often provide a better way to have real discussions than blog comments provide for.

Thank you for your patience during the move.

Steve Smith

