Was George Bush Right?

Date Published: 19 March 2005

That’s what people are asking all over the world. The Washington Post featured an opinion column titled What’s Left? Shame. Some excerpts:

Those who claimed, with great certainty, that Arabs are an exception to the human tendency toward freedom, that they live in a stunted and distorted culture that makes them love their chains — and that the notion the United States could help trigger a democratic revolution by militarily deposing their oppressors was a fantasy — have been proved wrong.

More:

When a Le Monde editorial titled “Arab Spring” acknowledges “the merit of George W. Bush,” when the cover headline of London’s The Independent is “Was Bush Right After All?” and when a column in Der Spiegel asks “Could George W. Bush Be Right?” you know that something radical has happened.

and finally: