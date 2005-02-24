Iraqi TV Airs Tape of Purported Confession by Syrian Infiltrator
Date Published: 24 February 2005
BAGHDAD, Iraq –The Syrian intelligence officer who appeared on the U.S.-funded Iraqi state television station had a stark message about the insurgency — he’d helped train people to build car bombs and behead people.
