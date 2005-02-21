Just Set Up 3 More Bloggers

Date Published: 21 February 2005

The ArmyAdvice community is continuing to grow. Please tell your military friends about us if you know of others who would benefit from blogs of their own. I just set up three more bloggers tonight. Also, we will be adding forums some time in the near future, hopefully by the end of March. At that time we may also start to host blogs for other services, such as Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard. Let me know if you or someone you know is in one of these services (or retired or a spouse, etc.).