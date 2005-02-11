278th Blogger and News

Date Published: 11 February 2005

Sarah Truman, whose husband is in the 278th, sent me some links last week. One was to the Times Free Press’s section on the 278th, written by a reporter that is embedded with the unit. There are a bunch of 278th ACR specific articles there. The other was a blog written by Lance Frizzell, a medical LT at FOB Cobra (which I went to a few times but never lived at), called Lance In Iraq. Check them out.

Sarah told me her husband was recently involved in an IED attack and suffered a close call. It sounds like he will be ok. I just wanted to write here that he’s in my thoughts and I hope his sergeant, who was hurt much worse in the incident, recovers as well.