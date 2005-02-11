278th Blogger and News

278th Blogger and News

Sarah Truman, whose husband is in the 278th, sent me some links last week. One was to the Times Free Press’s section on the 278th, written by a reporter that is embedded with the unit. There are a bunch of 278th ACR specific articles there. The other was a blog written by Lance Frizzell, a medical LT at FOB Cobra (which I went to a few times but never lived at), called Lance In Iraq. Check them out.

Sarah told me her husband was recently involved in an IED attack and suffered a close call. It sounds like he will be ok. I just wanted to write here that he’s in my thoughts and I hope his sergeant, who was hurt much worse in the incident, recovers as well.

