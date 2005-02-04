15,000 Troops Coming Home Soon

Date Published: 04 February 2005

Buoyed by a higher turnout and less violence than expected in Sunday’s Iraqi elections, Pentagon ([news](http://us.rd.yahoo.com/DailyNews/manual/washpost/ts_washpost/a61910_2005feb3/14195550/http://news.search.yahoo.com/search/news?fr=news-storylinks&p=%22Pentagon%22&c=&n=20&yn=c&c=news&cs=nw)–web sites) authorities have decided to start reducing the level of U.S. forces in Iraq (newsweb sites) next month by about 15,000 troops, down to about 135,000, Deputy Defense Secretary Paul D. Wolfowitz said yesterday.*

