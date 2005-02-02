Iraqi Elections a Huge Success, in Iraq and in USA

Date Published: 02 February 2005

Although I’m no longer in Iraq, I’m still following the news there with interest, as many of us are. Yesterday there were a number of interesting blog posts describing events of election day in Iraq that I wanted to share here. First, a self-declared anti-Bush blogger from Washington DC took his camera to the nearest polling center for Iraqi ex-patriates and interviewed several of the voters there. I particularly enjoyed his very honest quote here:

You may think that you have felt dumb before, but let me tell you something: until you have stood in front of a man who knows real pain and told him that you are against your country’s alleviation of his country’s state-sponsored murderous suffering, you have not felt truly, deeply, like a total fucking moron.

Read his complete coverage of the event, complete with many excellent comments, here.

Some other blogs I found (linked mainly from www.instapundit.com I think) compared pictures of US anti-war protesters with Iraqis who had suffered in order to be able to vote. This one includes a quote that I love, too:

Why don’t we see the human shields at the polls in Iraq? They were willing to protect Iraq from bombs before the war started. Why aren’t they protecting Iraq now?

Finally, SondraK's post puts a picture of an Iraqi who was apparently beaten on his way to the ballots up in comparison to a picture of a very stupid looking pro-insurgent American protester, so that we can compare the two and decide which one has a better idea of what freedom is and what it costs.