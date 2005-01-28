Another Iraqi Blogger, with perspective on Iraqi elections and recent terrorist interviews on Iraqi television
Date Published: 28 January 2005
Hammorabi is a blog from an Iraqi, with recent posts related to the election and information about how terrorists are organizing through Syria which was published on Iraqi television following interviews with some individuals captured when Fallujah fell. Very interesting perspective.
