New ArmyAdvice Anti-Spam Feature

Date Published: 21 January 2005

Comments now require that the user identify the contents of an image, in order to reduce the effectiveness of spambots, which have been a plague on our site lately. I hope this grealy reduces the frequency of spammers on the site. Thanks to my developer pal David Gottlieb for the fix!

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

