Trying out w.bloggar 3.01

Date Published: 18 June 2003

I just installed w.bloggar 3.01 and the WMPAmplog Plug-In. Let's see how it works... I used Daniel Bright's setup instructions to get set up in about 20 seconds. If you're reading this, everything must have worked. Ah, something for the wmpamplog FAQ - it doesn't work until you exit and restart Winamp. Pretty easy one to troubleshoot, though. Also looks like I'll have to set up my own CSS file to define class "media" for the music link...

[Listening to: Send the Pain Below - Chevelle - Wonder What's Next (04:12)]