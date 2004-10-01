30th Brigade Commander Gives SitRep to NC Newspaper
Date Published: 01 October 2004
In this article, General Hickman describes the current situation in his (my) brigade's area of operations here in Iraq. I pretty much agree with everything he has to say, too, so if you're wondering how things are going over here, have a read.
