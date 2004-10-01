30th Brigade Commander Gives SitRep to NC Newspaper

Date Published: 01 October 2004

30th Brigade Commander Gives SitRep to NC Newspaper

In this article, General Hickman describes the current situation in his (my) brigade's area of operations here in Iraq. I pretty much agree with everything he has to say, too, so if you're wondering how things are going over here, have a read.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020