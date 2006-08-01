Lake Quincy Media Site Facelift

Lake Quincy Media, the advertising network made up exclusively of .NET developer community web sites, has been undergoing a substantial redesign throughout the month of July. Well, after a lot of work, the new design was launched yesterday. The new design is, I think, much more professional and attractive than the one I managed to put together earlier this year, which is a credit to the design skills of our full time creative director, Craig. Have a look and let us know what you think, and if you’re interested in running .NET-centric advertisements on your blog or community site, let us know.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

