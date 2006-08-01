Lake Quincy Media Site Facelift

Date Published: 01 August 2006

Lake Quincy Media, the advertising network made up exclusively of .NET developer community web sites, has been undergoing a substantial redesign throughout the month of July. Well, after a lot of work, the new design was launched yesterday. The new design is, I think, much more professional and attractive than the one I managed to put together earlier this year, which is a credit to the design skills of our full time creative director, Craig. Have a look and let us know what you think, and if you’re interested in running .NET-centric advertisements on your blog or community site, let us know.