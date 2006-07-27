Atlas DragOverlayExtender Controls Return To Original Position

Date Published: 27 July 2006

While using the DragOverlay in a demo I ran into a problem where the controls I wanted to drag around the page kept on returning to their original position when I released my mouse button. A quick internet search found me Rob Garrett’s post, which describes this issue and the fix:

Basically, you can’t drag items beyond the rendered area of the HTML page. For a demo, there’s not a lot of HTML on the page, so the rendered area is quite small (and basically consists of where the controls already are). The fix for this is to force the page body to be larger, like so:

or add this in your CSS file:

body { height : 100%; }

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

