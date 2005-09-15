More SqlDependency Gotchas

Date Published: 15 September 2005

I wrote

about some issues with SqlDependency in the latest interim build last week,

but I forgot to mention one other gotcha that we ran into, which Scott

Hanselman was struggling with yesterday. The necessary trick, which is

only for that build so if you’re reading this post-release of ASP.NET 2.0 this

shouldn’t be an issue, is to modify the SQL Server database settings for the

database in question like so:

alter database Northwind set trustworthy

on

That should fix the “The conversation handle “blah” is not found” bug, if

you’re seeing that.