More SqlDependency Gotchas
Date Published: 15 September 2005
I wrote
about some issues with SqlDependency in the latest interim build last week,
but I forgot to mention one other gotcha that we ran into, which Scott
Hanselman was struggling with yesterday. The necessary trick, which is
only for that build so if you’re reading this post-release of ASP.NET 2.0 this
shouldn’t be an issue, is to modify the SQL Server database settings for the
database in question like so:
alter database Northwind set trustworthy
on
That should fix the “The conversation handle “blah” is not found” bug, if
you’re seeing that.
