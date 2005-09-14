Anders on C# 3.0 and LINQ
Just came from Anders Hejlsberg’s talk on C# 3.0 and LINQ. You can
actually download
a LINQ tech previewfrom MSDN, here:
http://msdn.microsoft.com/netframework/future/linq/
The language features that had to go into place to allow for LINQ are quite
impressive, and I’ll have to play around with them myself to really wrap my
brain around them since many of them involve rethinking how I think about
programming. However, the potential is very great, since someone
proficient in C# (and LINQ) would be able to effectively work with data from
many different sources (XML, Relational Database, various collection types)
without having to learn separate query languages (SQL, XQuery/XPath, custom
methods) for each one. Having a powerful query language built into the
programming language would also do a lot to help keep business logic in the
application and its components, rather than in the database as stored procedures
or in literal SQL strings within the language.
