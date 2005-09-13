PDC – Jim Allchin's Keynote
Date Published: 13 September 2005
Jim Allchin gave the second keynote, which included many demos from a variety
of Microsoft teams and a couple of partners. Most of it centered around
new features that will be available in Vista. For example, their virtual
memory system will be able to take advantage of external memory, such as from
USB drives. They showed off a feature called SuperFetch, but unfortunately
I was dozing off for most of that demo so all I saw was that it was searching
the system for various files and (presumably) pre-fetching them.
One security issue Jim stressed was the ability to run applications in a Low
Integrity Mode, which would basically create a sandbox around an application and
allow limits to be placed on its privileges.
New things coming soon include WPF/E which is Windows Presentation
Framework/Everywhere — a lightweight XAML+JScript implementation for multiple
form factors/devices.
A NetFlix demo showed off many of the 3D graphics capabilities of
Vista. The demo showed off a service to allow a user to add/remove/arrange
movies in their Netflix queue using a Windows client, tablet, or mobile
device.
The bulk of the demos were done by Don Box, Scott Guthrie, Anders Heljsberg
and centered around LINQ (Language INtegrated Query) and Atlas. Basically
this will allow query information to be part of the developer’s primary
language, rather than requiring the developer to learn SQL or XPath and a
separate API to use these other languages (e.g. System.Data or
System.Xml). Two of the namespaces demo’d include System.Xml.XLinq and
System.Data.DLinq. Here’s an example of the code that one would write
using LINQ to get a list of processes running on one’s system and output it to
the console:
var query
=
from p in Process.GetProcesses()
where p.WorkingSet >
1024*1024*4 // 4mb
orderby p.WorkingSet descending
select new
{
p.ProcessName,
p.WorkingSet
};
foreach (var item in
query)
Console.WriteLine(…)
Another interesting feature of this is that
regular expressions can easily be used for the matching in queries.
Further, it is trivial to take the above code and wire it up to data from a
database and/or from an XML document, as they later went on to show.
Scott Guthrie showed off Atlas, which is
currently available for download from the ASP.NET beta
website. It’s Microsoft’s AJAX story for v2 and looks pretty
slick. You’ll find quickstart tutorials and hands-on labs at the link
above.
