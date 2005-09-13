PDC – I'm Here
Date Published: 13 September 2005
Flew in last night. I was supposed to stay at the New Otani but they
oversold their rooms, so at 1am local time they finally found me (and about 8
other PDC-goers) rooms back at the airport (45 min away). They paid for
everything, as well they should, but I’m rather short on sleep now as a
result. So far PDC has been pretty cool — I’m about to blog about the
keynote and some other cool news, then it’s back to talking to people for
me.
