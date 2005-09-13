PDC – I'm Here

PDC – I'm Here

Flew in last night. I was supposed to stay at the New Otani but they

oversold their rooms, so at 1am local time they finally found me (and about 8

other PDC-goers) rooms back at the airport (45 min away). They paid for

everything, as well they should, but I’m rather short on sleep now as a

result. So far PDC has been pretty cool — I’m about to blog about the

keynote and some other cool news, then it’s back to talking to people for

me.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

