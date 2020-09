Old Databases and Sql Query Notifications (cache invalidation)

Date Published: 07 September 2005

Julie and I were having issues with getting Sql Query Notifications to work for ASP.NET cache dependencies (for our DevConnections talks). The trick was this:

sp_dbcmptlevel yourdatabasename,90

Julie did most of the research on this one, with help from Sushil Chordia and Leonid Tsybert from Microsoft. She has more on her blog, but Iā€™m noting here so I might remember this next time.