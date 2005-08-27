Register Controls via Web.Config

Date Published: 27 August 2005

I had a conversation with ScottW about this about a year ago (almost exactly, from Iraq, no less), and yet I still keep forgetting this technique every time I need it. So I’m blogging it myself this time just to try to keep it in my (online) memory bank.

NOTE TO SELF: IF YOU WANT TO USE CONTROLS FROM APP_CODE IN A PAGE YOU NEED TO DEFINE THE REFERENCE IN WEB.CONFIG, NOT IN A <%@ Register %>BLOCK.

Here’s a sample:

Observant readers may notice that I’m playing with Post-Cache Substitution at the moment, along with some samples from Nikhil Kothari, found here.