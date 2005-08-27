Two Kinds of Writing
Date Published: 27 August 2005
If you don’t know me, just click here.
If you do know me, you should read this
interesting article(ok, blog entry) by Seth Godin, marketing guru,
about why we are overly verbose when we’re trying to get information across to
strangers, but typically too curt when we’re seeking to win over our friends and
colleagues. I’m only telling you all this because, if you’ve read this
far, you must be in the latter category…
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.