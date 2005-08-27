Two Kinds of Writing

Date Published: 27 August 2005

Two Kinds of Writing

If you do know me, you should read this

interesting article(ok, blog entry) by Seth Godin, marketing guru,

about why we are overly verbose when we’re trying to get information across to

strangers, but typically too curt when we’re seeking to win over our friends and

colleagues. I’m only telling you all this because, if you’ve read this

far, you must be in the latter category…

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

