Looking for ConfigurationManager?

Date Published: 26 August 2005
In .NET 2.0 there is a new configuration class called
ConfigurationManager. It supercedes the ConfigurationSettings class that
most .NET developers are familiar with today. When you create a website in
VS2005 the ConfigurationManager class should be available because by default the
necessary reference is included in the website’s compile settings.
However, other types of projects don’t have this reference, to
System.Configuration (the assembly, not the namespace), by default. As a
result, you may have, for instance, a Console Application in which you are
typing System.Configuration. and hoping to find ConfigurationManager in the
resulting Intellisense dialog, but it’s not present. The solution is to
remember that you need to manually go to the project, click Add Reference, and
scroll down within the .NET tab until you find System.Configuration. Once
this reference is added, System.Configuration.ConfigurationManager (and many
other classes) will once more be available to you.
