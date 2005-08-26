Working on Caching Presentation
Date Published: 26 August 2005
I’m working on my caching presentation for Fall
ASP.NET Connections and a few user group presentations. Those few who
read my blog can enjoy some early looks at my research, which I’ll detail here
for my own future reference (and yours!).
First of all I only recently found a great article on Query
Notifications in ADO.NET 2.0 which goes into depth about how Query
Notifications work in SQL Server 2005. This architecture is used by the
SqlCacheDependency in ASP.NET 2.0’s Cache when it is working with a SQL Server
2005 database (an alternate technique is used with SQL7/2000). It’s a
great article and one I’m definitely going to reference in my updated slide
deck.
However, even though the article was just updated in June 2005, it is out of
date based on some recently published Changes
For ASP.NET 2.0 from Whidbey Beta 2 to RTM. Specifically, the need for
SqlCacheDependency.Start() to be called did not exist in Beta 2, but is a
requirement in RTM. To quote:
If you are creating cache dependencies based on SQL Server 2005, you
must call the
System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDependency.Startmethod to
initialize SQL Server 2005-based dependencies.
Another change that will affect my slides — no more Disk-based
caching. According to the same document, disk-based caching was not
meeting the team’s performance goals.
I’ll be speaking on my favorite topic of caching as well as on build
management using NAnt (in one session) or MSBuild (and probably VSTS) (in a
follow-up session) at ASP.NET
Connections in Las Vegas. Hope to see you there.
