ASP.NET Development Helper Browser Plugin
Date Published: 01 August 2005
I’m a bit late, but I just discovered Nikhil’s ASP.NET Development Helper Browser
Plugin (with screenshots). Downloading it and will have to play with
it next chance I get. From the screenshots it looks very cool, especially
the ability to view the current page’s ViewState (both encoded, and decoded with
value pairs). Check it out.
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.