Date Published: 01 August 2005

I’m a bit late, but I just discovered Nikhil’s ASP.NET Development Helper Browser

Plugin (with screenshots). Downloading it and will have to play with

it next chance I get. From the screenshots it looks very cool, especially

the ability to view the current page’s ViewState (both encoded, and decoded with

value pairs). Check it out.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

