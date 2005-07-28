Sending Emails with aspNetEmail and RapidMailer
I had to send out a bunch of emails to some partners I work with and the
easiest way for me to generate the list was via an SQL query of my
database. It wasn’t a huge list, just 30 or so emails, but enough that I
didn’t want to go and type them all into Outlook as BCC entries. My first
thought was to check with Dave
Wanta, god of all things email in the .NET space. Dave wasn’t around,
so instead of bugging him personally I RTFM’d like I should have done to begin
with and browsed around http://aspnetemail.com, where I quickly found
his Online Examples.
From there I found his Mail Merge examples, and eventually a link to Building a Newsletter Engine,
aka RapidMailer.
Now, this is just cool. It’s a 100% free application, written as a C#
Windows Forms app, with source code. It’s more than just a quickie demo,
though. It includes a lot of great features like the ability to extract an
arbitrary set of data from any sql data source and the ability to use that same
schema with test data for test emails (so you could, for instance, test your
mail merge settings by sending yourself a test message). It also will let
you save all of your settings and load them, it will log the session so you can
debug issues, and it will, if desired, log every email that was sent.
The one feature I didn’t see immediately was the ability to specify a port
for the outgoing SMTP server. Since I was sending from my home and my
ISP blocks port 25 (so I’m using an alternate port), I had to code this myself,
but it only required one line of code and then everything worked great.
So, basically, if you need to send a bunch of emails based on a SQL query, or
if you have any email needs at all in your .NET applications, check out aspNetEmail. It
rocks.
