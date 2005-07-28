More Official Names Announced

Date Published: 28 July 2005

Today, in addition to

launching Windows Vista Beta 1, Microsoft also has announced the final names

for several key technologies which they have been talking about for several

years. A new presentation layer technology, code-named “Avalon”, is now

officially known as Windows Presentation Foundation. The

new communications layer technology, code-named “Indigo”, is now officially

known as Windows Communication Foundation.

In related news, Notepad.exe will be called WindowsTextEditingFoundation.exe

in Windows Vista…