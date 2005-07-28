More Official Names Announced
Date Published: 28 July 2005
launching Windows Vista Beta 1, Microsoft also has announced the final names
for several key technologies which they have been talking about for several
years. A new presentation layer technology, code-named “Avalon”, is now
officially known as Windows Presentation Foundation. The
new communications layer technology, code-named “Indigo”, is now officially
known as Windows Communication Foundation.
In related news, Notepad.exe will be called WindowsTextEditingFoundation.exe
in Windows Vista…
