Upgrading and Migrating to ASP.NET 2.0

Date Published: 27 July 2005

There is an Upgrade

Center available on MSDNnow for customers seeking to move from ASP.NET 1.x

to ASP.NET 2.0. It includes a white

paper describing lessons learned, best practices, and valuable techniques

that will help developers upgrade their applications.

If you have existing ASP.NET applications that you will eventually upgrade to

2.0, you may want to look at some of this information sooner rather than later,

since it may affect some work you do today.