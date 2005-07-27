Upgrading and Migrating to ASP.NET 2.0
Date Published: 27 July 2005
There is an Upgrade
Center available on MSDNnow for customers seeking to move from ASP.NET 1.x
to ASP.NET 2.0. It includes a white
paper describing lessons learned, best practices, and valuable techniques
that will help developers upgrade their applications.
If you have existing ASP.NET applications that you will eventually upgrade to
2.0, you may want to look at some of this information sooner rather than later,
since it may affect some work you do today.
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.