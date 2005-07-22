"Longhorn" is now Windows Vista – Beta Soon

Date Published: 22 July 2005

"Longhorn" is now Windows Vista – Beta Soon

Microsoft has announced that “Longhorn” will be named Windows Vista, and the first beta will be available August 3rd. Find out more at the Windows Vista website, and discuss what’s new and what’s coming on the Windows Vista forumsonWindowsAdvice.com.

