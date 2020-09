Accepted Invite To Regional Director Program

Date Published: 20 July 2005

My DE, Drew Robbins, talked to

be about the Regional Director

program back in May, and asked if I would be interested. One thing led

to another, and a few weeks ago I submitted a stack of legal documents back to

Microsoft which eventually led to the great and wonderful accomplishment ofโ€ฆ

my name appearing on this

web page!

Iโ€™m honored to have been invited and to be in such excellent company, and Iโ€™m

looking forward to the opportunity to work with Drew and Microsoft in some new

ways.