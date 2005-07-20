Accepted Invite To Regional Director Program

Date Published: 20 July 2005

My DE, Drew Robbins, talked to

be about the Regional Director

program back in May, and asked if I would be interested. One thing led

to another, and a few weeks ago I submitted a stack of legal documents back to

Microsoft which eventually led to the great and wonderful accomplishment of…

my name appearing on this

web page!

I’m honored to have been invited and to be in such excellent company, and I’m

looking forward to the opportunity to work with Drew and Microsoft in some new

ways.