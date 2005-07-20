Accepted Invite To Regional Director Program
Date Published: 20 July 2005
My DE, Drew Robbins, talked to
be about the Regional Director
program back in May, and asked if I would be interested. One thing led
to another, and a few weeks ago I submitted a stack of legal documents back to
Microsoft which eventually led to the great and wonderful accomplishment of…
my name appearing on this
I’m honored to have been invited and to be in such excellent company, and I’m
looking forward to the opportunity to work with Drew and Microsoft in some new
ways.
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.