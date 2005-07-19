Write For AspAlliance
Date Published: 19 July 2005
announced, and Cindyhas noted as
well, AspAlliance.com is looking for
more content. We’ve recently revised our article compensation model to
make it much simpler and to provide a greater up-front incentive to our
authors. The site publishes technical articles, product reviews, and even
simple code snippets and samples that others may find useful. Anything
relevent to ASP.NET development is usually fair game, which includes web
services, mobile, remoting, database and data access, reporting, components and
controls, xml, etc. About the only .NET content we don’t normally features
is Windows Forms content, but if you find a way to tie it in to ASP.NET (for
instance, a property builder for an asp.net web control… hmmm…), even those
would probably find a place on the site.
should answer most questions, and you can submit article proposals via
our Write For Us linkon the site.
Incidentally, this weekend we added a new beta feature to the site that we’re
interested in feedback on and will be integrating further with the site in the
next few weeks. The site now includes a simple and quick newsgroup
browser, with ties to both the Microsoft Public
NewsGroupsand the ASP.NET Forums,
which now support NNTP access as well. This new application is currently
running on ASP.NET 2.0 Beta 2 and will see some revision as we move toward the
release of ASP.NET 2.0 in November. Let us know what you
think!
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.