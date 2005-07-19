Write For AspAlliance

Date Published: 19 July 2005

As Ambrosehas already

announced, and Cindyhas noted as

well, AspAlliance.com is looking for

more content. We’ve recently revised our article compensation model to

make it much simpler and to provide a greater up-front incentive to our

authors. The site publishes technical articles, product reviews, and even

simple code snippets and samples that others may find useful. Anything

relevent to ASP.NET development is usually fair game, which includes web

services, mobile, remoting, database and data access, reporting, components and

controls, xml, etc. About the only .NET content we don’t normally features

is Windows Forms content, but if you find a way to tie it in to ASP.NET (for

instance, a property builder for an asp.net web control… hmmm…), even those

would probably find a place on the site.

Our Author Guidelines

should answer most questions, and you can submit article proposals via

our Write For Us linkon the site.

Incidentally, this weekend we added a new beta feature to the site that we’re

interested in feedback on and will be integrating further with the site in the

next few weeks. The site now includes a simple and quick newsgroup

browser, with ties to both the Microsoft Public

NewsGroupsand the ASP.NET Forums,

which now support NNTP access as well. This new application is currently

running on ASP.NET 2.0 Beta 2 and will see some revision as we move toward the

release of ASP.NET 2.0 in November. Let us know what you

think!