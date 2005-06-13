Visual Studio 2005 DevCon – Detroit, Michigan
Date Published: 13 June 2005
If you’re in the greater Detroit area, and aren’t doing anything more
interesting this Thursday (June 16th), I strongly recommend attending the Visual Studio 2005 DevCon
being put on by Microsoft and including a bunch of local subject matter
experts. I’ll be giving the first session in the ASP.NET track, What’s New
in ASP.NET 2.0. All attendees will receive a copy of Visual Studio Team
System Beta 2 on DVD, the latest SQL Server 2005 CTP, and a Visual Studio/MSDN
Transition Guide. Register today!
