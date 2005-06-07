Tech Ed Day 2 Keynote

Date Published: 07 June 2005

Paul Flessner’s keynote, still under way, has been about how much connectivity there is today. Samantha Bee is here again today and helps lighten the presentations significantly. One of the demos involved RFID (Radio Frequency IDentification) tags, which all attendees got on registration. The demo first showed how they were actually using these here at the show, for instance they were able to see when the hands-on lab area of the show had the most people, so they could add more staff if necessary. Then they picked 5 people to receive Creative media players by randomly picking 5 RFIDs from the people present in the keynote hall (which, sadly, didn’t include me since I’m in an overflow hall). So, that was pretty cool, although it’s probably a bit of overkill for a raffle…

Update: Paul announced the release date of Visual Studio 2005 and Sql Server 2005 will be the week of November 7th, 2005 (well, the official release parties and such, anyway).