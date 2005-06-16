Custom Cache Dependencies

Date Published: 16 June 2005

I’m looking to write a custom cache dependency but I’m having a very hard time thinking of a useful one that doesn’t involve a database (SqlCacheDependency is already taken, and I don’t know any other database system well enough to attempt to duplicate the SqlCacheDependency). If anybody has any ideas for CacheDependencies they’d like to see created, comment to this post and perhaps I’ll build one to meet one of the requests if it seems interesting.