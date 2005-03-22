ZaneBug – an enhancement to NUnit

Date Published: 22 March 2005

Scott Watermasysk just pointed me to ZaneBug, which I immediately downloaded and started playing with (about 10 minutes ago). From first impressions, it’s pretty impressive. It feels a little bit slower than NUnit, but I haven’t had a chance to do any qualitative analysis of performance. However, that’s a very minor point. It worked out of the box, and claims to be compatible with NUnit 2.1 and 2.2 tests. I ran some of mine and it accepted them just fine. Its UI is its strongest feature. ZaneBug lets you see all kinds of output and reports, track perf counters during tests, repeat tests, etc. It keeps logs of each test and lets you know things like how many times that test has passed or failed, and what the average test durations are. Obviously I haven’t used it enough to properly review it, but it’s definitely something I’m going to start using more to see how I like it. So far, it looks very promising.