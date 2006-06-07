Google Spreadsheets Announced

Date Published: 08 June 2006

From Online Media Daily:

Google Unveils Spreadsheet App

by Shankar Gupta, Wednesday, Jun 7, 2006 6:00 AM ET

IN A MOVE THAT GIVESconsumers another reason to use Google for more than just Web searches, the company Tuesday released a spreadsheet program into a closed beta test. The new Google application not only allows users to post data to a Web-based spreadsheet, but also enables users to share the data with each other online, and to chat using Google Talk while editing the document. Users can then save the edits to a Google-hosted spreadsheet, or export them into an Excel format. Users can also upload spreadsheets in the Excel format to Google Spreadsheets, and have them converted.

Full Story