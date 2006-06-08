Al-Zarqawi Eliminated

Date Published: 08 June 2006

Great news for Iraq – Abu Musab al-Zarqawi was killed in a raid north of Baghda d recently. His own organization has confirmed the news (of course vowing to continue killing innocent Iraqis, etc. etc.).

More from MSNBC:

Al-Zarqawi and seven aides, including spiritual adviser Sheik Abdul Rahman, were killed Wednesday evening in a remote area 30 miles northeast of Baghdad in the volatile province of Diyala, just east of the provincial capital of Baqouba, officials said.

Baqouba is not far from where I was stationed, and Diyala was the province we covered while we were there. I wonder how far from the little town of Balad Ruz this would be, since that would be just east of Baqouba and was one of our trouble spots when I was at FOB Caldwell. Of course, it says they were in a “remote area” and there are certainly plenty of those in the region. In any case, this is very good news, especially since the attack did not come with any civilian casualties.