Debugging Tips and VS 2005 Code Snippets

Date Published: 05 June 2006

Last week I published two new articles on ASPAlliance.com:

Visual Studio Debugging Tips and Tricks – which shows how to use some attributes to make your debugging experience much easier with Visual Studio.

Using Visual Studio 2005 Code Snippets to Write Better Code Faster – which demonstrates the new code snippets features in VS 2005, which allows simple keywords to be used to generate code, from the simple to the complex. At the very least, you should check these out for properties — type “prop” inside a class and tab (twice in C#, once in VB). Nice, eh? Read the whole article for more, and check out GotCodeSnippets.com for a bunch of user-submitted snippets.