Date Published: 02 March 2005

Bill Gates Knighted

Bill Gates was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II today.

Gates will become a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, an honor said to date back to 1917.**
Gates was recognized for his contributions to improving health and reducing poverty in parts of the Commonwealth and elsewhere in the developing world, and for his contribution to enterprise, employment, education, and the voluntary sector in the U.K., Microsoft said, in a statement.

