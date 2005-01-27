Shuffle an ArrayList

Date Published: 27 January 2005

I have a need to randomly order the contents of a collection which has as its underlying container an ArrayList. Googling took more effort than I expected to come up with anything useful, but did yield this link. Working from there, I came up with this method, which differs in a few ways:

public void ShuffleInPlace() { ArrayList source = this.InnerList; Random rnd = new Random(); for (int inx = source.Count-1; inx > 0; inx–) { int position = rnd.Next(inx+1); object temp = source[inx]; source[inx] = source[position]; source[position] = temp; } }

The main improvements are these: