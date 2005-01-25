Getting Back Into Coding

Date Published: 25 January 2005

I’ve been back from Iraq for almost a month now, and back home in Ohio for almost 2 weeks. I have a new Alienware laptop that came last week and I’ve been trying to get it set up so that I can get some work done on it. It always surprises me how much *stuff* I have to install before I feel like my environment is ready to go. Here’s a quick list off the top of my head for this box:

Windows XP Pro (came with it)

Office 2003 (came with it — had to move my Outlook files from my old computer)

Visual Studio .NET 2003 Enterprise

SQL Server 2000 Developer Edition

NAnt

NCover

NUnit

SourgeGear Vault

VirtualPC

3dFTP

SpamBayes

RSSBandit

MSN Messenger

Yahoo Messenger



That’s not including a couple of games I installed that I got for Christmas and some other personal software. But now that that’s done, I’m acually able to get back into some real coding. It’s good to be back home with a high speed Internet connection, a new computer, and no boss!