Expression Web Designer Is Here

Date Published: 15 May 2006

Expression Web Designer Is Here

CTP 1 of Expression Web Designer is now available for download. Please see the announcement from Devindra Chainani, Group Program Manager, Expression Web Designer, for more details and download links.

Expression Web Designer is a new Microsoft tool for creating professional looking web sites which is compatible with ASP.NET.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Ardalis

