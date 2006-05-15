Expression Web Designer Is Here
Date Published: 15 May 2006
CTP 1 of Expression Web Designer is now available for download. Please see the announcement from Devindra Chainani, Group Program Manager, Expression Web Designer, for more details and download links.
Expression Web Designer is a new Microsoft tool for creating professional looking web sites which is compatible with ASP.NET.
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.