Date Published: 12 May 2006

I recently had the opportunity to skim-read Practical .NET2 and C#2 by Microsoft MVP Patrick Smacchia. You’ll find the book’s table of contents and examples online at its website (linked from title), along with an impressive list of testimonials. I would have to agree with what many other reviewers have noted – this is a very good comprehensive look at C# 2.0 and how to use it to work with the .NET Framework 2.0. I have perhaps half a dozen C# books on my desk, including the language spec, but I think this book does away with the need for the others. Now if I can just get it back from the guy who borrowed it off my desk…

