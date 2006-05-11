Assembly Hijacking Video

Date Published: 11 May 2006

RockyHhas a great littlevideo walkthrough called Assembly Hijackingshowing how a bad guy can use a combination of SQL Injection and lack of strong named assemblies to do bad things to an e-commerce website. Definitely worth watching and remembering.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

