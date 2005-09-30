MVP Summit – Day 2

Date Published: 30 September 2005

So, I’m in Seattle for the MVP Summit and it is a great time to network with a lot of people I haven’t seen in quite some time (and many I just saw a couple of weeks ago at PDC…). They’ve been having some issues with transportation, so for instance yesterday morning about 100 of us ended up missing the first executive session altogether and half of Steve Ballmer’s presentation because our bus was nearly an hour late picking us up from our downtown hotel. Oh well, what can you do. As usual it’s an honor to have the time with Microsoft executives that they give to MVPs every year. Sadly, there were a few MVPs who, in my opinion, abused the privilege of being able to ask direct questions to these executives by behaving disrespectfully toward them, but perhaps that’s just me.

I met up with a bunch of people in the last couple of days, but in particular Donny Mack requested I blog about him. He’s got a pretty sweet M3 that I drove from Bellevue to Seattle last night, and he was kind enough to buy a round of drinks in honor of my Army service last night. So, here’s to you Donny, thanks.