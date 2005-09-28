Date Published: 28 September 2005

I’m in Seattle this week for the MVP Summit followed by the ASPInsiders summit. It’s actually the longest I’ve been away from home since I got back from Iraq, but I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of folks I haven’t seen in a couple of years. I met up with James Shaw at the airport and we had dinner with Jason Gaylord last night at a nice restaurant near the W, where we’re all staying. I had shark, which was a first for me, and quite good. Today is registration and dinner with our MVP Regional Team, but none of that is until later in the afternoon, so I’m trying to use this day as a catch-up-on-coding day. We’ll see how that works out.