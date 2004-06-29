Visual Web Developer Express Edition (Whidbey) Beta 1 Released 2

From www.asp.net:

Visual Web Developer Express Edition 2005 Beta 1 Released!
Microsoft is pleased to announce Visual Web Developer Express Edition 2005 Beta 1, a lightweight, easy to learn development tool focused exclusively on Web development. Inside you will find everything you need to begin building exciting, dynamic Web applications with ASP.NET 2.0. Visit http://lab.msdn.microsoft.com/express/vwd/ for more information and to get the Beta!

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

