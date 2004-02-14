Speaking in South Bend, IN

Speaking in South Bend, IN

I’ll be speaking at the Michiana Area .NET Users Group (MADNUG) this Tuesday, February 17th, about Whidbey (ASP.NET / VS.NET v2). The presentation will essentially be a ‘whirlwind tour’ of many of the most exciting new features in Whidbey, with the general format being slide, demo, slide, demo. If you haven’t seen Whidbey yet, or had a chance to use the tech preview (released at PDC to attendees), this should be a very exciting look into what’s coming. Thanks to Eric Landes for organizing the event and inviting me. Hope to see you there!

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

