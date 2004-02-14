Speaking in South Bend, IN

Date Published: 14 February 2004

I’ll be speaking at the Michiana Area .NET Users Group (MADNUG) this Tuesday, February 17th, about Whidbey (ASP.NET / VS.NET v2). The presentation will essentially be a ‘whirlwind tour’ of many of the most exciting new features in Whidbey, with the general format being slide, demo, slide, demo. If you haven’t seen Whidbey yet, or had a chance to use the tech preview (released at PDC to attendees), this should be a very exciting look into what’s coming. Thanks to Eric Landes for organizing the event and inviting me. Hope to see you there!