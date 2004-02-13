SourceGear Vault 2.0 Released – And Price Reduced!

Date Published: 13 February 2004

http://software.ericsink.com/vault2_pricing.html

Eric Sink of SourceGear talks about why they’ve opted to drop their prices – mostly they’ve adopted a very reasonable volume licensing scheme which I like a lot better than their previous $400/user no-matter-how-many model. I must admit I was one of the many whiners about their old pricing model, and it’s nice to see that SourceGear as a company listens to their users’ feedback (which I already knew, since I’m on their Vault discussion list). Hmm, I’d link to their support mailing list signup page, but I can’t find it. However, I did just find their support forums, so I’ll link to those…

Anyway, I haven’t upgraded to 2.0 of Vaultyet (which I use for all of my AspAlliance development), but once I do, I’ll be sure to write about how I like it.