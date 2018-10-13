Replace Logo with Icon on Smaller Screens
I'm not a responsive design expert. Or even close. But I did recently figure out how to replace a full logo with a smaller square icon on a web site so when it's viewed on a phone the header is more compact. Here's how I did it so I can find it again, and to help others, and so smarter people can come by and tell me better ways to do it.
The HTML
The CSS
icon {
display: none;
}
logo {
display: block;
}
/* Hide/rearrange for smaller screens */ @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { #icon { display: block; align-content:center; }
#logo {
display: none;
}
}
Basically when the screen shrinks below 600px, the two images swap between display:block and display:none. Seems to work fine everywhere I've tested it. Hope it helps some others.
